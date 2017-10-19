Storm Brian: WORSE than Ophelia - NI bracing itself for 'WEATHER BOMB'

Northern Ireland is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Brian on Saturday.

At present, Storm Brian is out over the Atlantic Ocean and is, what meteorologists describe as, a weather bomb.

READ MORE: IT'S OFFICIAL STORM BRIAN IS HEADING THIS WAY

A weather bomb is when the pressure inside a low pressure system falls very rapidly, creating violent winds.

In order for it to be categorised as a weather bomb the central pressure of the low pressure system must fall 24 millibars inside a 24 hour period.

It's linked to the meteorological phenomenon known as rapid or explosive cyclogenesis. That is where dry air from the stratosphere flows into an area of low pressure.

This air within the depression then rises very quickly and increases its rotation which in turns deepens the pressure and creates a more vigorous storm.

Storm Brian is making its way towards the UK and the Republic of Ireland. (Video/Photo: The Met Office)

Storm Brian is expected to bash the UK and the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.