Storm Ophelia: A2 Coast Road to be closed tonight from 7pm

PSNI, in consultation with the Coastguard Agency and the Department of Infrastructure, intend to close the main A2 road from Harbour Roundabout in Larne to Mill Street, Cushendall this evening.

The closure will take effect from 7pm tonight and diversions will be in place.

Residents who require local access are urged to travel with extreme care.

Motorists are advised that they should not travel unless their journey is absolutely necessary.