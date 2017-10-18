STORM OPHELIA: Less than 150 homes and businesses remain without electricity

Less than 150 homes and businesses in the South East of Northern Ireland remain without power this afternoon following Storm Ophelia, according to NIE.

NIE Networks’ emergency crews have been working since the storm hit on Monday afternoon to restore power to over 50,000 properties.

Electricity pylons

The remaining 41 faults require significant work and resource involving our tree cutting, excavation and reinstatement, traffic management and overhead lines teams. Around 350 employees are involved in restoration efforts with crews from across Northern Ireland being moved to the South East in order to bolster restoration efforts.

Contact agents will be available throughout the day to provide updates to those still without power. Customers can contact us on 03457 643 643 or via social media channels. As many of the remaining faults affect less than ten customers, they will no longer show on the Powercheck application on the NIE Networks’ website.

Sara McClintock, Communications Manager at NIE Networks, said, “We would ask any customer still without power due to Storm Ophelia to remain patient. We are consistently working through all remaining faults and are ensuring that all available employees are being best deployed to restore your electricity supplies.

“As always, we would remind the general public to stay safe and never approach broken lines or poles.”