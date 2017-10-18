STORM OPHELIA: Less than 50 homes and businesses remain without electricity

Less than 50 homes and businesses in the South and East of Northern Ireland remain without power following Storm Ophelia.

The remaining 11 faults require significant work and resources involving tree cutting, excavation and reinstatement, traffic management and overhead lines teams.

Electricity pylons

We anticipate all remaining customers who were affected by Storm Ophelia will be restored tonight, however a small number of customers may experience interruption to electricity supplies as we undertake permanent repairs.

Sara McClintock, Communications Manager at NIE Networks, said, “We are grateful for the patience of all of the customers who lost power due to Storm Ophelia. Her strong gusts, combined with trees still in leaf, caused considerable damage to the electricity network and left us with faults which were time consuming and labour intensive to repair.

“Our teams will continue to work into the night until the last customer has power restored.”

Customers can still contact us on 03457 643 643.