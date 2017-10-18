STORM OPHELIA: Only 270 homes and businesses remain without electricity

Around 270 homes and businesses in the South East remain without power following Storm Ophelia, NIE have reported.

In a statement NIE Networks said their crews have been working since the storm hit on Monday afternoon to restore power to over 50,000 properties.

Today crews who have been drafted into the South East area from across Northern Ireland will be dealing with over 80 individual faults that have caused significant damage to the network. The majority of repairs will be restoring power to between 1 and 4 customers.

Contact agents will be available throughout the day to provide updates to those still without power. Customers can contact us on 03457 643 643 or via social media channels.

Sara McClintock, Communications Manager at NIE Networks, said, “As many of the faults we are currently dealing with are less than ten customers, they will no longer be showing on the Powercheck application on our website. However, information will be available by phone – 03457 643 643 - or via social media.

“We would remind people to stay safe and never approach broken lines or poles.”

The small number of customers who remain without power are located in the Newry, Downpatrick, Bangor, Portavogie, Newtownards and Dunmurry areas.