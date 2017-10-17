STORM OPHELIA: Power restored to 50,000 customers - NIE

In the wake of Storm Ophelia, Northern Ireland Electricity has confirmed it has restored power to 50,000 customers.

In a tweet, issued as part of a 16:00hrs update, NIE said: "Our teams are continuing to restore power to the 2,800 customers still without power. #Ophelia."

In an earlier notice, NIE said it had restored power to over 49,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland, following damage to the network.

The worst affected areas included: Newry, Annalong, Newcastle, Dromore, Hillsborough, Downpatrick, Ardglass, Lisburn, Dunmurry and the Ards Peninsula. NIE Networks emergency crews, engineers and resources were mobilised from Counties Tyrone, Fermanagh and Derry/Londonderry to aid the repairs in the south and east of Northern Ireland.

Julia Carson, NIE Networks Communications manager, said if any customer is without power, and has not yet reported it, they should contact NIE Networks. “If you are without power and you have not yet reported the disruption to NIE Networks, please report the fault online at nienetworks.co.uk or call our Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Put safety first and if you do see any trees down across powerlines or broken electricity poles, keep away and call NIE Networks immediately.

“Our emergency crews and engineers have made good progress, continuing to repair damage caused by Storm Ophelia. The damage has been extensive with lines brought down by falling trees and poles broken by the high winds. Some areas experienced gusts of up to 70mph.

“We may have to take customers off supply during the day to facilitate repairs but we will endeavour to restore the majority of customers today.

“Keep an eye on Twitter @NIElectricity and facebook nienetworks for further updates.”