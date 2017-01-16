Stormont election date set as powersharing in Northern Ireland collapses

Stormont Assembly election will take place on March 2, the Northern Ireland Secretary has announced.

James Brokenshire called the poll minutes after a deadline elapsed that effectively triggered the collapse of the powersharing executive in Belfast.

Mr Brokenshire was obliged by law to set an election date after Sinn Fein brought down the institutions by refusing to replace Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister.

Mr McGuinness quit last week citing irreconcilable differences with his long-term Democratic Unionist partners in government.

The deadline for Sinn Fein to re-nominate a minister passed at 5pm on Monday.