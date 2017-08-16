Stormont talks chair takes new position

The man who just weeks ago had been chairing talks at Stormont in an attempt to re-establish devolution has taken up a new position.

Sir Malcolm McKibbin, who was most recently head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, has joined the board of Anglo-Irish peace-building charity Cooperation Ireland following his retirement.

Dr Christopher Moran, the chairman of Cooperation Ireland, called it “an inspired move for the organisation”.

Sir Malcolm, who was the most senior advisor to the former first and deputy first ministers for Northern Ireland, was also secretary to the Northern Ireland Executive.