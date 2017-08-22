Stranger pulls NI woman (70s) from burning home

A passer-by rescued a Northern Ireland woman from her burning home on Monday evening.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally in the spare bedroom of the woman's home in Iniscarn Court in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

The woman was rescued by a passer-by who noticed the bungalow on fire.

It is believed there was no working smoke alarm inside the house.

Two appliances from Northland Road and one from Crescent Link attended the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

The incident was dealt with at 00.42am.