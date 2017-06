There were no surprises in the Strangford constituency as DUP’s Jim Shannon won by a landslide to retain his Westminster seat.

He topped the poll with a massive 24,036 votes, increasing his majority by 9,000.

The Alliance Party’s Kellie Armstrong was a long way back in second place with 5,693 votes while former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt polled 4,419 in third place.