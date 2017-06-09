Strangford: Lady Sylvia Hermon beats Alex Easton ... but only just

Although the favourite won the race for the North Down seat, it was by a much smaller margin than expected.

Independent Unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon gained 16,148 votes, while the DUP’s Alex Easton pushed her all the way gained the approval of 14,940 voters.

While Lady Sylvia’s vote fell by around 1,500 from the last Westminister election in 2015, Mr Easton polled roughly another 6,500 votes since last time out.

With the turn out up by 5% it would suggest those ‘new’ voters favoured the DUP.