Student nurse wants to track down taxi driver 'who saved her' from London Bridge killers

A survivor of the London Bridge terror attack told how a taxi driver saved her from the killers when he warned her to "run for her life" as they began their orgy of death.

Student nurse Rhiannon Owen, 19, said she was out in Borough Market when she suddenly noticed people running and one of the killers wielding a "huge blade."

Moments later a taxi driver pulled up and urged her to run for her life.

She ran before barricading herself with others inside Appleby's pub inside Borough Market while police hunted the terrorists.

Rhiannon said: "I was standing at a cash machine and everyone was just running.

"I was on the phone to my boyfriend and I asked him 'why is everyone running?'

"This taxi driver then pulled up and screamed 'Please run! You've gotta run: get back now! Get back!'

"I turned around and I saw this man with this huge blade and I ran as fast as I could.

"I ran into Appleby's and I shouted 'you need to get inside.'

"We sat upstairs for I don't even know how long.

"Then the gunshots started and it went on for ages and ages.

"The police came in and said 'you need to leave.' I just ran and followed everyone.

"It was horrible. People were crying and screaming. There were emergency services everywhere and armed police on every corner.

"It was packed. I saw a man bleeding out, the window was smashed and he was on the floor and he was the victim of a stabbing."

She continued: "I'm still in shock. I've not even had time to cry because I haven't had time to process anything yet.

"There was a man working at the pub called Jack who was amazing. We all ran to the top of the pub, it was horrible.

"There was probably 40 of us upstairs. Everyone was supporting each other, looking after each other.

"When the gunshots started everyone went onto the floor.

"Everyone looked in total shock."

She added: "I would love to track down the taxi driver.

"I don't know who you are, but I owe you my life.

"I ran away because you told me to, I just want to say 'thank you.'"