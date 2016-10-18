Substantial delays after train breaks down at Moira

Delays are expected after a train broke down near Moira station.

According to Translink there may be delays of around an hour on some services.

The delays are affecting passengers in Lurgan, Lisburn areas.

It is understood the train has now been cleared from the track.

