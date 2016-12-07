Supreme Court to hear challenges from NI anti-Brexit politicians and victims campaigner

Lawyers for victims campaigner Raymond McCord and a group of NI anti-Brexit politicians are expected to put their arguments to the Supreme Court later.

They say people in Northern Ireland should have to give consent before the government triggers Article 50, starting the process of leaving the EU.

Mr McCord, whose son Raymond Jnr was murdered in 1997, said: "I find it unbelievable that we, after all the criticism are here today.

"This is not about Raymond McCord, but about all the victims in Northern Ireland and the 56 per cent of people who voted to remain."