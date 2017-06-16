Suspect device outside police station found to be a hoax

A suspect device discovered outside a West Belfast police station has been declared an elaborate hoax.

Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion on the suspicious object, which was found at the back of Woodbourne Police Station, at around 8pm on Thursday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Kellie McMillan said, while the object turned out not to be a viable device, she was deeply concerned that children innocently playing in the area had come into contact with it prior to police being informed.

"Whatever the intention of those who placed this object, it is clear that they wish to instil fear, disrupt the community and attempt to deter the delivery of a policing service to the community," said Ms McMillan.

"Placing this object in an area where children play and families live demonstrates clear carelessness and complete disregard for the local people of West Belfast who are simply trying to go about their day to day lives," she added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1134 15/06/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously by calling the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.