A suspected firearm was recovered on Tuesday from a house in the Lambfield Drive area of north Dungannon.

The search of the property followed arrests of two men aged 23 and 25, and a 23 year old woman, after a stop-and-search of a car at Lambfield Drive on Monday.

They were detained on suspicion of Class B drugs offences, and more.

At time of writing, it is understood they remain in custody.