SUV smashes into parked cars and houses

Police are investigating an incident in a residential area of Lisburn on Saturday night (August 5) during which a sport utility vehicle careered into parked cars and people’s homes.

Local residents were left shocked after a grey Hyundai Tucson smashed into two parked cars, struck a house and ploughed into a garden fence before knocking over a street light.

The scene of the incident on Wesley Street on Saturday night.

One woman, who didn’t want to be named, told the Ulster Star how she returned home at around 10.45pm to find that her garden fence had been demolished.

“I came home from a concert and my front garden had been destroyed,” the woman said. “I arrived about 10 minutes after the incident occurred, but what seems to have happened is a gentleman in a big dark coloured people carrier-type car has hit two parked cars on Wesley Street, gone into a bit of a spin, destroyed my garden and smashed into a street light and ended up in the middle of the road.

“That road is very busy and it’s lucky no one was injured. There would usually be a lot of young people about, especially during the summer months.”

The woman, who has welcomed plans for the introduction of traffic calming measures in the area, said one of the neighbour’s cars that was hit “is a total write-off”.

One householder's property was extensively damaged in the crash.

She added that she too has been left with a hefty repair bill, and estimates that replacing her gate post and wrought iron fence could cost her around £1,500.

“I’d just like to thank the PSNI, Department for Infrastructure and NIE for being so prompt and being there so quickly after the crash. The PSNI managed the situation very well,” she continued.

“It was a scary incident for the residents, especially those whose property was struck.

“Thankfully no-one was injured and my neighbours who have small children, they weren’t there thankfully as it would have been incredibly frightening for them. It was frightening for anyone on the street, but we are fortuitous that no-one was injured. Cars and property can be replaced but thankfully nobody was hurt. It’s just the shock of it and the financial loss.”

The car struck a street light and signpost.

Residents believe a man was arrested at the scene of the incident.

The Ulster Star contacted the PSNI for comment, but they hadn’t responded at the time of publication.