Swift removal of fallen tree made Carrickfergus Road safe, says MLA

The rapid response to a fallen tree on Carrickfergus Road, Larne, was indicative of the key role played by emergency services dealing with the impact of storm Ophelia.

That’s the view of East Antrim UUP MLA Roy Beggs who has commended responders on duty on Monday of last week.

Mr Beggs said: “On my way home I came across a fallen tree which blocked the full width of the Carrickfergus Road, Larne, making the road unpassable. I reported the fallen tree to Roads Service who were very swift in removing it and making the road safe. “Emergency services and on-call maintenance staff including NIE, Roads Service, NIFRS, PSNI, the ambulance service and the front line health care professionals should be commended for their work during Ophelia in addition to council staff who quickly decided to open up council facilities in the likelihood of floods and storm damage to properties throughout the borough.”