Swiss student airlifted from Cavehill in stable condition

A Swiss student who was airlifted to hospital after falling at Cavehill this afternoon is in a stable condition.

The 20-year-old who is studying at Queen’s University was rescued in a joint operation by the PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Belfast Trust confirmed this evening the woman was in a stable condition following the rescue.

She had been discovered at the bottom of the cliff by a jogger at approximately 2.30pm.

The man’s father told the BBC: “My son and his friends were up jogging round the mountain and found a handbag and identification.

“They started to look around and they saw a lady lying down the cliff.

“They climbed down the hill and found she was still alive. The alarm was then raised.”