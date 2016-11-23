Swiss student airlifted from Cavehill in stable condition

A Swiss student who was airlifted to hospital after falling at Cavehill this afternoon is in a stable condition.
The 20-year-old who is studying at Queen’s University was rescued in a joint operation by the PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Belfast Trust confirmed this evening the woman was in a stable condition following the rescue.
She had been discovered at the bottom of the cliff by a jogger at approximately 2.30pm.
The man’s father told the BBC: “My son and his friends were up jogging round the mountain and found a handbag and identification.
“They started to look around and they saw a lady lying down the cliff.
“They climbed down the hill and found she was still alive. The alarm was then raised.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.