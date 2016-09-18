Take-away staff threatened with firearm during armed robbery

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a fast food outlet in the Mill Road area of Crumlin during the early hours of Sunday morning (September 18) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Claire Devlin said: “It was reported that at approximately 12.55am a male entered the premises armed with a firearm. He demanded money from staff before making off with a sum of cash in the direction of Mill Road.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about the incident to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 100 of 18/09/16.

“If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Condemning the robbery, Alliance Justice spokesperson Trevor Lunn MLA commented: “There is no place for the gun in our society and it is time criminals realised that. Anyone who threatens people trying to make an honest living need to be taken before the courts and face the consequences. I would urge anyone with information about this crime to pass it to the police as soon as possible.”