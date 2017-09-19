Talented bands- man ‘a genuinely very kind man behind it all’

Mourners at the funeral of a respected bandsman who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer heard that behind the musical talent was a “genuinely very kind and friendly man”.

Marquez Glenny, a 45-year-old father-of-two who was originally from Kilkeel in Co Down, was laid to rest in Tullylish yesterday afternoon following his funeral in Mourne Presbyterian Church, Kilkeel on Tuesday.

A renowned flautist and respected member of the local band scene, Marquez Glenny was described as “a young man who was basically quite shy and reserved” by Rev William Bingham.

Rev Bingham told the 600 -strong congregation who had gathered to mourn Mr Glenny: “From an early age one of his great passions was music. It soon became apparent to his parents that he had a real talent for music and so at the age of just five he joined Derryogue Flute Band, beginning as so many have done before him and since him by playing the triangle. He was soon graduating onto the flute and by the age of 12 was writing and transposing music in his bedroom into the wee small hours of the night.”

Rev Bingham continued: “He became an accomplished flautist and his talents were appreciated by many audiences throughout Ireland and Scotland, who enjoyed listening to him at concerts and on his own CD that he had produced. Marquez would never turn down a request to play and support a worthy charity.”

He added: “He had long associations with various bands including Hunter Moore in Mewry, Skeogh, Gallagh, Ballyloan, Pride of Ballinran, Schomberg Fyfe and Drum Corp. In total he had an association with over 17 flute bands in Northern Ireland and Scotland. But his first love in bands was always Derryogue. He faithfully travelled to every band practice and was soon conducting and writing new pieces for the band to play.”

Rev Bingham also paid tribute to the man behind the music, saying: “But behind it all was a young man who was basically quite shy and reserved. He was genuinely a very kind and friendly man, a real civil bloke. Marquez would have walked away from trouble and controversy and would never have wanted to be the centre of attention. He made good friends within the flute band fraternity but also won the respect of many people whom he worked with over the years.”

The Minister also spoke of Mr Glenny’s lengthy battle with illness, saying: “It was some 18 years ago that Marquez was diagnosed with cancer. Throughout these years he has demonstrated tremendous courage and strength of character as he battled through many operations and many treatments.”