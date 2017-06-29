Talks to restore powersharing at Stormont to extend to Monday

Downing Street has confirmed talks to restore powersharing at Stormont will be allowed to extend until Monday, when Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire will make a statement outlining the UK government's intentions.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the passing of Thursday's 4pm deadline "does not mean the efforts to restore the executive are ending".

"We are now allowing the parties space to continue the discussions," she said.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire will make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday outlining the Government's intentions going forward.