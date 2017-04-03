Task force hunts Michaela McAreavey Mauritius killer

An ‘elite task force’ is investigating the six-year-old murder of Michaela McAreavey on Mauritius.

On his return to the island to make a fresh appeal to help catch her killer, her widower John met with senior police officers.

John McAreavey and Michaela Harte on their wedding day

He said the talks with police had been “short but positive” and he had been told an ‘elite task force’ was working on the investigation.

The 27-year-old Co Tyrone teacher, who was the only daughter of Tyrone gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, was strangled in her room in the luxury Legends hotel in Mauritius in 2011.

Director of Public Prosecutions Satyajit Boolell said the case was not closed and Mr McAreavey still had a chance to gain justice.

Mr McAreavey travelled to Mauritius with his sister, Claire, and Mark Harte, Michaela’s eldest brother.

He told the BBC he was prepared “to go to the ends of the earth to ensure that justice is achieved for Michaela”.

A confidential telephone line has been set up in Mauritius for people to give evidence about the murder, as well as an address where people can post potential new information on Michaela’s murder.

Mr McAreavey, who remarried in September last year, is due to hold a press conference in Labourdonnais Hotel on the island on Tuesday and also hoped to meet with the Mauritian prime minister.

No-one has been convicted of the murder of Mrs McAreavey.

She was strangled to death 12 days after the couple’s wedding in Co Tyrone.

Two hotel workers – Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea – were later accused of murdering her and stood trial in the Mauritian capital Port Louis. They were found not guilty of the murder.