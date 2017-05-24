Tears shed as friends and teachers at school remember 'beautiful' Saffie

Friends and teachers of Saffie Roussos shed tears as they came together at her school to remember a "beautiful little girl" with a "creative flair".

Saffie, eight, is thought to be the youngest of the 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Around 60 people were also injured, many critically, as the bomb exploded in the arena's foyer as fans left a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

The schoolgirl had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire, who have been treated in separate hospitals for injuries.

Chris Upton, headteacher of Tarleton Community Primary School in Lancashire, said friends of Saffie held a minute's silence in her memory in the school hall on Wednesday morning.

Speaking outside the school, he said: "News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to us all. I would like to send our deepest condolences to her friends and of course her family.

"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone, and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.

"Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair. Saffie comes from a close, loving family and we can only imagine what they are going through.

"It is hard for adults, let alone children, to grasp the unfairness and utter randomness of this terrible act."

Mr Upton said the school was now supporting pupils and their families following the traumatic experience, aided by specialists from Lancashire County Council.

He added: "This morning we came together in our hall as a school community where we held a minute's silence in Saffie's memory.

"We sang Don't Stop Believin' - as you can imagine there were tears from the children and the staff but we know together we have to hold on to the love amongst us.

"We owe that to Saffie and her family. I would please ask that members of the press now give our children the space to grieve for their friend."

