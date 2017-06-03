Teen arrested after alleged serious sexual assault

A teenager has been arrested after an alleged rape of a woman in her 30s in County Antrim.

Detectives from PSNI Rape Crime Unit are appealing for information following the report of a serious sexual assault in Randalstown.

The incident took place in the New Street area in the early hours of Saturday, June 3.

Detective Inspector Ciaran Whoriskey said: “A woman aged in her 30s reported that she had been assaulted by a male in the New Street area at around 2am.

"A 17-year-old male youth has since been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently in custody assisting with enquiries.



Detective Inspector Whoriskey continued: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of New Street around the time this incident took place and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at Ladas Drive on 101 quoting reference number 243 03/06/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”