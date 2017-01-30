Teen charged as police issue warning on drug that hospitalised 14-year-old

A 17-year-old is expected to appear in Newtownards Youth court tomorrow charged with drugs offences.

Detectives have charged the teenager with possessing Class A controlled drug with intent to supply; possessing Class B controlled drug with intent to supply; possession of a Class A controlled drug; possession of a Class B controlled drug and supplying Class A controlled drug.

An example of the drugs taken on the Holywood PSNI website

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges are understood to be in connection with an incident where a 14-year-old boy was treated in hospital after taking half of an unidentified tablet.

The incident happened in Holywood, Co Down, on Saturday.

The youngster has since been released from hospital and is at home recuperating.

