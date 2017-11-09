Teen killed in road crash was ‘true gentleman’

Two families have been plunged into mourning following the deaths of two people in separate crashes on Northern Ireland roads yesterday.

Co Armagh teenager Ross Capper was killed in a single-vehicle collision near the Drumnevan Road junction, Portadown, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The scene of the fatal collision on Roguery Road near Toomebridge yesterday, where a man in his 30s was killed

The 18-year-old had only completed his A-levels in June.

Another tragedy unfolded in Co Antrim yesterday morning when a man in his 30s was killed in a crash on Roguery Road in Toomebridge.

The victim was the passenger in a car that was involved in a collision with a lorry at around 7am.

The male driver of the car, also aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where his condition was yesterday described as critical.

These latest tragedies take the death toll on Northern Ireland’s roads in 2017 to 55. This time last year, that figure stood at 58.

Portadown College has paid tribute to Mr Capper, describing him as a “true gentleman” who “always seemed to have a smile on his face”.

In a statement the school said: “Extremely popular with his peers and staff alike, he was very capable and easy going. We express our deepest sympathy to Ross’s parents and brothers, as well as to the wider family circle and his many friends, at this very difficult time.”

In a post on Facebook, 5th Portadown Boys Brigade said it was “heartbroken” to learn of Mr Capper’s death.

His funeral will take place in Portadown Baptist Church on Saturday at 1pm, followed by interment in Tartaraghan Parish churchyard.

Meanwhile, South Antrim DUP MP Trevor Clarke said he was “shocked and saddened” by the fatal crash near Toomebridge.

Mr Clarke said he hoped to secure a meeting with Roads Service “to ensure something is done about the Roguery Road as soon as possible, in a bid to prevent further injury”.

SDLP councillor Brian Duffin added: “Roguery Road is a notorious accident black spot and I am advocating that the speed limit be reduced there.”