Teenage boy attacked by three males

Police are investigating a report of a violent attack on a teenage boy near Lisburn city centre on Tuesday morning, October 11.

According to PSNI Lisburn, the boy was assaulted by three males on Wallace Avenue, close to the rear of South Eastern Regional College, at around 11am.

It’s understood the boy was punched in the face during the incident and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack, and officers are particularly keen to speak to a number of people who stopped to assist the victim.

“If you have any information please contact Constable Parker quoting reference 502 11/10/16 on 101,” a spokesperson said.