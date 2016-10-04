Teenage girl sexually assaulted at Belfast bus stop

Police are appealing for information after a report that a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in south Belfast.

The sexual assault is reported to have happened on Chichester Street on September 23 - but police only released details about the incident today.

“Sometime between 12.05pm and 12.15pm a 16-year-old female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male as she was waiting at a bus stop between the junctions of Callender Street and Arthur Street," Constable Conan Magee said.



“As the girl boarded the bus it is believed that this male followed her."

He said the male has been described as being in his mid to late 40s with short dark hair that was shaved on the top. He was also said to have black stubble, a thin square face with a tanned complexion, and around 5ft 7ins - 5ft 8ins tall and a medium build.

"He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a burgundy or purple waist length coat," added Constable Magee.

“Police would like to hear from an elderly male with grey hair and beard, who let the female go ahead of him in the queue in order to get on the bus, and then sat near her as he may have information which would assist our enquiries.



“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact Lisburn Road PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 551 of 23/09/16. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”