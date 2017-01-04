Teenage girls missing from Newtownards

Police in Newtownards are concerned for the whereabouts of two missing teenagers.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Cora Campbell and Emma McNally were last seen in Newtownards at 2pm on Monday and may have travelled to the Belfast area together.

“Cora is approximately 5’3’’, has short purplish hair wearing a woollen hat, check scarf, long black coat, green jacket underneath, maroon leggings and blue and white trainers.

“Emma is approximately 5’9’’, has long brown hair, wearing a black leisure jacket, maroon Adidas hooded top, black leggings and black trainers.

“If anyone has seen the girls or knows where they may be then call 101 quoting reference cc2017010201098.”