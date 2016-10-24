Teenager Caolan Mackin missing for five days

Police in west Belfast are still concerned for the well-being of 15-year-old Caolan Mackin.

On October 22 PSNI West Belfast used a Facebook post to appeal for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the youth to contact them.

Caolan Mackin

"Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a local missing person 15 years old Caolan Mackin missing for 3 days.

Any information to would be greatly appreciated. Please share this post to help us locate him or contact us directly on 101. Please note facebook is not monitered 24x7."

A PSNI spokesman today confirmed he remains missing.