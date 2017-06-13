Teenager cried out for his 'mammy' as masked men attacked him with iron bars

Police in Londonderry are continuing to appeal for the public’s assistance in relation to the investigation into a serious and malicious assault on a teenager at the weekend.

Speaking about the incident, which took place at Gartan Square in the early hours of Saturday, June 10, Chief Inspector Ivor Morton said: “The attack, carried out by a number of masked assailants armed with iron bars, was a terrifying ordeal for the vulnerable 15 year old boy who was heard to have cried out for his ‘mammy’ whilst the attack was taking place.

"The young victim sustained a number of broken bones as a result of the assault. He is now recovering from his physical injuries, and I hope that he will also recover from the psychological impact of this incident.

“There can be no place in our society for this type of barbarity. All-right minded people must turn their backs on those responsible for such incidents and do the right thing by giving police any information they have about their activities.”

“Anyone who has information that could help with our investigation should contact detectives at Strand Road, using the non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference number 28 of 10/6/17.”

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."