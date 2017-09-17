Teenager dies in Co Tyrone road accident

An 18-year-old woman has died following a single vehicle accident in Co Tyrone.

Police confirmed the female died yesterday following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Fyfin Road between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg.

At around 10am Police received a report that a car had left the road close to junction of Fyfin Road and Concess Road.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Fyfin Road early this morning and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact local officers in Strabane or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 398 of 16/09/17.