Teenager in court accused of causing friends’ deaths in Co Down crash

A Co Down teenager appeared in court on Wednesday accused of killing his two friends by careless driving.

Standing in the dock of Newry Magistrates Court, 18-year-old Brian Che Kane confirmed he understood the two charges against him and that he did not object to the preliminary enquiry, the necessary legal process where by a case is referred to the Crown Court.

Kane, from St Anne’s Park in Mayobridge, is charged with causing the death of 17-year-olds Eoin Farrell and James Miskelly by driving carelessly on the Kilbroney Road in Rostrevor on September 14 last year.

The charges arise after the car Kane was driving when his car hit the wall of a bungalow - understood to be the home of one of the victims’ grandparents - causing a nearby oil tank to catch fire.

His friends sustained injuries which proved fatal while Kane was also seriously hurt.

None of the facts were opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was sufficient evidence to establish a case for Kane to answer.

Kane was given the opportunity to comment on the charges or call witnesses on his behalf but he declined the opportunity.

Releasing Kane on continuing bail, District Judge Eamon King ordered him to appear before Newry Crown Court on December 13 for his arraignment.