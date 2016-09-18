Teenagers arrested after man is tied up and robbed at knifepoint

Two males aged 18 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and a number of other offences after a man was tied up and robbed at his home in West Belfast.

The 20-year-old victim was threatened with a knife during the incident in the Cloona Manor area, which was reported to police at around 2:20am on Sunday, September 18.

The two teenagers stole the man’s wallet and made off in his car.

Police say the victim wasn’t injured but was left shocked by the ordeal.

The stolen silver coloured Vauxhall Vectra was recovered by police shortly after 3am after it was involved in a road traffic collision on the Crossgar Road in Saintfield.

The two suspects were arrested in the Ballynahinch area later on Sunday morning after being stopped by police. They remain in police custody.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.