Temperatures to drop to freezing tonight in Northern Ireland

Road temperatures are expected to fall towards freezing tonight, meteorologists are warning.

A statement from transportni said the weather warning particularly affected “the West of the province”.

“Engineers are closely monitoring the situation,” the statement added.

“Road users should exercise caution when travelling.”

According to the Met Office website this evening and tonight in Northern Ireland will see “showers, occasionally heavy with hail” continuing “ across the north and west, blown in on a strong north-westerly wind”.

“Dry elsewhere though with clear spells, allowing it to turn cold with a frost across Scotland and Northern England,” it added.

Meanwhile the Met Office say tomorrow will see “scattered showers” continue at first “locally merging to give some longer spells of heavier rain in places”.

“Turning drier and brighter later with winds easing but remaining rather cold,” it added.

Meanwhile the Met Office outlook for Friday to Sunday is that it will “be fine after a frosty start on Friday, although cloud and rain will reach Northern Ireland later”. “This spreading to all parts on Saturday, before turning drier Sunday. Cool and windy”.