Terrified children trapped in church hall by young people throwing fireworks

Police are investigating a shocking incident in Crumlin during which fireworks were thrown at a church hall as parents and children were trying to leave the building.

Police officers were called to the incident on Cidercourt Road shortly before 9.30pm on Friday, September 30.

“My mum was picking my son up from the church hall and a group of youths threw fireworks at her as she reached the doors. The children were unable to leave the building as they continued to throw them after my mum was brought inside shocked and scared,” one local resident posted on Facebook.

“Police were called and the children were able to get home safely.

“Need I say more about the group of youths hanging around Cidercourt Road - their parents probably don’t even know their kids are out harassing pensioners and other people’s kids.”

A PSNI spokesman confirmed that no-one was injured in the incident, but a number of those targeted were said to have been left frightened by the experience.

The spokesman stressed that officers are aware of a number of recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the Crumlin area, and are working with partner agencies and community representatives in a bid to resolve the issues.

“We understand the extent to which anti-social behaviour can have an adverse effect on the quality of life for the people affected by it, and as such, we are working with our partner agencies, PCSP, local councillors, local representatives and members from the local community to address this issue,” Constable Andrew Cunningham told the Ulster Star.

“We are here to listen to community concerns and work with others to find a solution to any problems they may have. Police always seek to exploit all opportunities to address anti-social behaviour, working closely with local residents and other agencies. This work also includes enforcement - making arrests – and education – helping our young people understand the impact this type of activity can have on the victim.”

Constable Cunningham continued: “We would encourage the public to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to us as they occur in a bid to help prevent and detect crime. Anyone with any information about such incidents is asked to contact police on the 101 number.”