Terror attacks: Police raid two more addresses in east London

Bangs and gunshots have been reported as two more addresses in east London were searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said officers entered properties in Newham and Barking and "a number" of people had been detained and spoken to.

Residents reported hearing "loud flash bangs and gunshots" in the early hours of Monday morning.

Twitter user BatemanLDN said: "It woke me up along with the whole street. Extremely loud bangs followed by gunshot bangs.

"All ok - very shaken residents nearby though. All quietened down now."

Simon Tucker wrote: "Heard this in the Dagenham area at around 4:15 am. Started with loud explosion sound. Followed by about 20 shots, Some sounded distant."

Terrorists brought carnage to the streets of Britain for the second time in as many weeks, killing seven and leaving 21 fighting for their lives.

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

One of the attackers shouted "this is for Allah" as he knifed a man near a pub - while the Islamic State terror group is claiming responsibility for the attack.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed police knew the identity of all three killers and Scotland Yard says it will release the terrorists' names "as soon as operationally possible".

The Commissioner said it was a "high priority" for officers to understand whether they had help from anyone else in the planning of the attack.

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an "unprecedented" hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

Scotland Yard said seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Barking on Sunday. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute's silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family said in a statement: "We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only.