Terror in London: What we know so far about underground explosion

An explosion on a London Underground train which sent passengers and those in the vicinity fleeing in fear is being treated as a terrorist incident by police.

Here is what we know so far:

:: Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene at around 8.20am.

:: The District Line train, bound for central London, had just stopped at Parsons Green station in the west of the city when the explosion happened.

:: Witnesses said they saw a white "builder's bucket" in a supermarket bag, while pictures posted online appeared to show a flaming bucket with wires protruding inside a plastic carrier bag on the floor of a carriage.

:: People reported seeing a "fireball" and a "wall of flame" in the train and people "covered in blood".

:: Around two hours after the explosion, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they were treating it as a terrorist incident. They said it was "too early" to give the cause of the explosion but it is being investigated by its Counter Terrorism Command.

:: Police said "a number of people" have been injured and St Mary's Hospital in Paddington said they had declared a major incident in response.

:: Witnesses reported panicked scenes as people fled the station, with some saying there had been a crush and others saying people had received burns as a result of the explosion.