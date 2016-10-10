Tesco to fine shoppers who wrongly park in disabled or mother and baby spaces

Tesco is to introduce fines for people who wrongly park in disabled or parent and child bays at 200 of its stores.

The scheme has been trialled in 81 stores where the company say colleagues and customers have noticed a positive impact. It is now being rolled out to over 200 stores.

Tesco confirmed the locations of these stores have not been fixed, so there’s a possiblity the scheme could be coming to Tesco outlets in Northern Ireland.

Anyone who is reported for incorrectly using the spaces will receive a fine of £40, if it is paid within 14 days. If not, the amount could rise to £70.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Many of our disabled customers rely on our disabled parking bays, so we’ve introduced our self-monitoring initiative to highlight the importance of using the bays properly, making it fairer and easier for everyone to find a parking space in Tesco.”

Tesco says it makes no money from running the scheme but is doing it to help customers who need to use the spaces. The handheld devices are shared and will move between stores.