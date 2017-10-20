The circus rolls into Writers Square this December

The multi-talented entertainers who bring Tumble Circus alive will be back in Belfast this Christmas, it’s been announced. Following on from the established successes of the 2016 event, this festive season will delight and amaze Belfast audiences with the launch of the thrilling Winter Circus shows, taking place in the city’s Writers Square.

They will run between December 8-27, and will feature a line-up of entertainers boasting a range of skills. Expect modern, high skilled acts, including acrobats, aerialists and jugglers. The show will be a spectacular circus that both young and old can enjoy.

Tickets are £8.50 for children under 12, £12 for a full price ticket, £35 for a family of four, and kids aged two and under go free.

Log on to www.wegottickets.com/JossersBigTop to book.