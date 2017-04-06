The Irish black dog sits beside me after family cancer deaths, admits Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan revealed that he struggles to "look at the cup as half-full" as he spoke about the loss of both his wife and daughter to cancer.

The former 007 star's first wife, Cassandra, died from ovarian cancer in 1991 and Charlotte, whom Brosnan adopted after he married her mother, died of the same disease in 2013.

The 63-year-old actor, who remarried in 2001, also lost his producing partner, Beau St Clair, to ovarian cancer last year.

In an interview with Esquire Magazine for his new AMC series The Son, he said: "I don't look at the cup as half-full, believe me.

"The dark, melancholy, Irish black dog sits beside me from time to time."

He also spoke about growing up without his father, who briefly resurfaced when Brosnan was 31.

"I only met Tom the once ... I had a Sunday afternoon with him.

"A story about this and that, had a few pints of Guinness, and we said goodbye ... I would have loved to have known him.

"He was a good whistler and he had a good walk ... That's as much as I know about him."