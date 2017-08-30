The life and times of Diana, Princess of Wales

Here is the timeline of Diana, Princess of Wales’s life and death:

:: July 1 1961: Diana is born at Park House, Sandringham, Norfolk.

:: 1967: Diana’s mother Frances leaves her husband for wallpaper heir Peter Shand Kydd. Her attempt to get custody of her children was blocked and six-year-old Diana stayed with her father Viscount Althorp, later Earl Spencer.

:: November 1977: Charles meets 16-year-old Lady Diana Spencer at Althorp.

:: February 6 1981: Charles, who dated Diana’s sister Sarah, proposes to 19-year-old Diana.

:: July 29 1981: Diana marries the Prince of Wales at St Paul’s Cathedral and becomes HRH the Princess of Wales and a future Queen.

:: June 21 1982: Prince William is born.

:: September 15 1984: Prince Harry is born.

:: 1985: First reports of difficulties in the royal marriage emerge.

:: 1986: Diana begins a five-year affair with cavalry officer James Hewitt. Charles turns to his former flame Camilla Parker Bowles.

:: 1989: The Princess helps break the stigma surrounding Aids and HIV when she shakes hands with a terminally ill patient and kisses him on the cheek at Mildmay Hospice in east London.

:: June 1992: Andrew Morton’s book Diana: Her True Story, on which Diana had secretly collaborated, is published, alleging she is deeply unhappy, has attempted suicide and has suffered from bulimia.

:: November 1992: Diana and Charles are dubbed ‘’The Glums’’ for looking miserable on a tour to South Korea. The intimacy between Charles and Camilla becomes apparent when the so-called ‘’Camillagate’’ tape conversation between the pair surfaces.

:: December 9 1992: Prime Minister John Major announces Charles and Diana are to separate amicably.

:: January 1993: The full transcript of the embarrassing ‘’Camillagate’’ conversation is published in the UK.

:: December 1993: The Princess announces she is reducing her official engagements and will live a more private life.

:: June 29 1994: Charles, in a television interview, says he was unfaithful to Diana after their marriage broke down. Interviewer Jonathan Dimbleby identifies the Prince’s mistress as Camilla.

The same evening, Diana appears at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her revenge dress - a figure-hugging, low-cut, off-the-shoulder black silk gown.

:: October 1994: Diana’s love affair with Hewitt is exposed after he co-operated with the bombshell book Princess In Love, written by Anna Pasternak.

Then, the authorised biography of Charles by Dimbleby further confirms his affair with Camilla.

:: November 20 1995: Diana gives a Panorama television interview in which she says of her relationship with Charles: ‘’There were three of us in this marriage,’’ and she casts doubts on Charles’s suitability as king.

:: December 1995: The Queen urges Charles and Diana to divorce.

:: August 28 1996: The final divorce decree is granted.

:: August 29 1996: Diana resigns from 93 charities, but maintains her associations with six including Centrepoint, the National Aids Trust, and Great Ormond Street Hospital for children.

:: January 15 1997: Diana, wearing a protective visor and vest, walks through an Angolan mine field being cleared by the Halo Trust.

:: July 11 1997: Diana and her sons William and Harry holiday in St Tropez as guests of Mohamed al-Fayed.

:: Summer 1997: Diana splits from surgeon Hasnat Khan, with whom she had a two-year relationship and is later said to have wanted to marry.

:: August 1 1997: Diana and Mr al-Fayed’s son Dodi holiday together on the French and Italian Riviera aboard Mr al-Fayed’s yacht the Jonikal.

:: August 8 1997: Diana travels to Bosnia as part of her anti-landmine campaign.

:: August 15 1997: The Princess holidays with her friend Rosa Monckton, sailing around the Greek Islands.

:: August 21 1997: Diana and Dodi enjoy their second holiday together aboard the Jonikal.

:: August 30 1997: The couple fly into Paris from Sardinia.

:: August 31 1997: Diana and Dodi are killed in a car crash in Paris, along with their driver Henri Paul.

:: September 6 1997: Diana’s funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey. William and Harry walk through the streets behind their mother’s coffin with Charles, the Duke of Edinburgh and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer. Charles Spencer vows in his eulogy that the Princess’s ‘’blood family’’ will protect her sons.

:: July 6 2004: The Queen officially opens the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park with the royals and the Spencers coming face to face for the first time since the Princess’s funeral.

:: February 10 2005: Clarence House announces the Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles are to marry.

:: April 9 2005: Charles and Camilla, who becomes an HRH and the Duchess of Cornwall, wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall with William and Harry present.

:: April 2006: Harry sets up his charity Sentebale, which helps Aids orphans in southern Africa, in memory of Diana.

:: December 14 2006: The Metropolitan Police’s three-year Operation Paget investigation into the Paris crash concludes it was a tragic accident.

:: August 31 2007: Harry, 22, pays tribute to his mother at a church service on the 10th anniversary of her death, calling her ‘’the best mother in the world’’ and ‘’our guardian, friend and protector’’.

:: April 7 2008: A long-awaited inquest finds the Princess was unlawfully killed because driver Henri Paul was drunk and driving too fast, and the car was being chased by photographers, and that Diana and Dodi might have survived had they been wearing seat-belts.

:: April 29 2011: Prince William marries long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.

:: July 22 2013: Prince George - Diana’s first grandchild - is born.

:: May 2 2015: Prince Charlotte is born and is given Diana as one of her middle names in honour of her late grandmother.

:: April 2017: Harry reveals, as he promotes the Heads Together campaign, that he sought counselling after two years of ‘’total chaos’’ having spent nearly 20 years of ‘’not thinking’’ about the death of his mother, and that he came close to a complete breakdown.