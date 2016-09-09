The master of the musicals Peter Corry takes to the stage once again

The Master of the Musicals, Peter Corry, is back on the road again next month with a brand new show, celebrating the best of the world of musical theatre.

Northern Ireland’s finest voice will entertain you with a night full of musical gems.

There are all the classic favourites from shows: Phantom of the Opera, Grease and Oliver. Hits from: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and, of course, songs from the brilliant Les Miserables.

Peter will be taking his show across Northern Ireland, including dates in Lisburn, Omagh, Larne, Coleraine, Armagh, and Newtownabbey.

He will also be taking to the stage of the Lyric Theatre in Belfast on Sunday October 23.

Originally from Belfast, Peter has performed throughout the World over the last 20 years with his unique voice and with his passionate and personal style always to the fore.

This versatile singer performs regularly in concert throughout Europe. Over the last few years Peter has appeared in China, Russia, Poland, Spain, Latvia, Bermuda, Denmark, Cyprus, Sweden, Mozambique and Holland.

Peter spent three years in the formidable role of Inspector Javert both in the West End and UK tour of “Les Miserables”. Other musical theatre roles have included, Sweeney in “Sweeney Todd”, Fagin in “Oliver”, Jamie in “The Last 5 Years” and most recently Ignati in the Opera “The Crocodile”.

He also starred in the premiere of “On Eagles Wing”, this was recorded for American PBS television and he has featured in Washington at the St Patrick’s Day Celebrations.

Peter has been invited to sing at many sporting events including the Ireland / England Six Nations Rugby Game (Ireland won), Northern Ireland / England World Cup Qualifier (Northern Ireland won). He performed at Old Trafford to 70,000 fans. Indeed Peter received huge public acclaim when he sang at the funeral of George Best.

As an accomplished director, credits include: “On Eagles Wing”, “Celtic Nights” (US tour), “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!” “Spectacular, Spectacular!” inspired by the Music from the film Moulin Rouge, “Annie Get Your Gun” and two concept shows devised by himself “The Red Velvet Cabaret” and “The Music Box” one of Northern Ireland’s premiere Christmas productions which has been running for six years and is Peter’s creation.

Passionate about encouraging young people to perform, he has hosted several theatre “Bootcamps” as well as youth productions of “Oklahoma!” “Les Miserables”, the NI premiere production of “The Producers”, “Into the Woods” at the Edinburgh Play House and the Making The Difference Awards (Grand Opera House Belfast).

His production company PC Productions has been involved in putting together many high end events and productions including: “The Music Box “, “Spectacular, Spectacular!”, ‘Celtic Rhythms’, “Making The Difference Awards”, “Mary Peters – 40 Golden Years”

Peter has recorded 12 solo albums and his latest is called “Here Stands a Man”.

Peter will also be returning to the Waterfront Hall in Belfast in December for his annual festive show Music Box.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.