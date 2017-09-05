The Script announces Belfast date

The Script are set to play in Belfast on February 6 in the SSE arena.

The three-piece will then head down to their hometown of Dublin where they play two shows at 3Arena on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th February.

Last Friday, The Script released their brand-new album Freedom Child, out now, on Columbia Records and are leading the way on the Official Chart Update.

The Script are one of the world’s most successful bands and have sold over 29 million records. The Irish three-piece have scored x3 multi-platinum albums, all of which were #1 in the UK. The Script have also picked up a huge following in the USA where they have x4 platinum selling singles under their belt. The Script are also one of the biggest live bands, having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows and they sold out the legendary Croke Park stadium in their hometown in a matter of minutes.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, 15th September from The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office: Tel. 02890 739074

Book On Line: www.ssearenabelfast.com

Ticketmaster: In person: From 100 Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide

By Telephone (24 Hour): 0844 277 44 55 (ROL: 0818 719300)

Book On Line: www.ticketmaster.ie