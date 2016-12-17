The traffic lights at Laganbank Road are working again

Police have advised that the traffic lights at Lagan Bank Road are now working.

They have been out of action all weekend and police have said that there has been a number of collisions as a result.

Police in Lisburn advised motorists to treat the area as a roundabout.

They said: “The lights are still out in Lisburn at Union Bridge, Laganbank Road area. Be careful when passing through.

“Traffic is light at the minute but it’s a Sunday, it’s the middle of December and come midday it will get busy.

“Have consideration for eachother. Treat the area as a roundabout.

“We are doing our best to manage this and find out what the delay in repair is but there’s only so much we can do.

“It is each driver’s personal responsibility to, above all be safe while driving. Please take your time in checking this junction”