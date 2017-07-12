The ‘wee angel’ whose life was cut short at just six

Young friends of the six-year-old boy who died suddenly yesterday morning in Londonderry sat in the street where he was killed trying to make sense of what had happened.

The child – named by police as Donnacadh Maguire – was found in Tyrconnell Street yesterday morning at 10.30am with what was then described as “significant injuries”.

Tyrconnell Street where six year-old Donnacadh Maguire was found with significant injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died. DER2817GS018

He was taken to hospital where doctors were unable to save him.

An RTC is thought to be the most likely cause of death, though police said they were continuing to investigate what had happened.

Inspector O’Brien said: “While it is possible that Donnacadh’s injuries were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle, we are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses.”

A man was arrested and remained in custody last night assisting police with their inquiries.

As the young boy’s devastated family struggled to come to terms with what had happened, his uncle Cahir Killen posted on Facebook: “Just woke to the very sad news of the sudden death of my wee Nephew Donnacha. Rest in Peace my wee angel.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly spoke of a palpable sense of shock among the community in the Moor area of Londonderry.

Mr Donnelly, who visited the area shortly after the tragedy unfolded, said: “There is a sense of absolute shock and sadness in the local community as a result of what happened this morning. It’s a terrible tragedy, particularly when you are dealing with the death of a young child. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion said: “I have spoken to a number of neighbours who also have young children and it is a situation of total devastation for them to digest.

“Counselling services will be made available to liaise with the immediate family but they also need to be available to those neighbours with small children who are also traumatised.”