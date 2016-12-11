Theresa May aide and Nicky Morgan clash over ‘trouser-gate’

A bitter spat erupted between a top aide to Theresa May and Nicky Morgan after the former Cabinet minister was banned from a No 10 meeting in a row over the Prime Minister’s trousers.

Fiona Hill branded the sacked former education secretary “that woman” after Ms Morgan was publicly critical of the PM’s decision to wear leather trousers that cost nearly £1,000 during a photo shoot for a newspaper.

The joint chief of staff had previously met with Ms Morgan and fellow Tory Alistair Burt and invited them to a meeting with Mrs May about their views on Brexit next week.

But text messages obtained by the Mail on Sunday show that Ms Hill texted Mr Burt to tell him “Don’t bring that woman to No 10 again” after she spoke out about the premier’s decision to pose in Amanda Wakeley-designed ‘’bitter chocolate’’ trousers.

Ms Morgan, however, found out about the message and sent the aide a stinging riposte.

The message seen by the Mail on Sunday said: “If you don’t like something I have said or done, please tell me directly. No man brings me to any meeting. Your team invites me. If you don’t want my views in future meetings you need to tell them.”

Ms Hill, believed to be referring to the pair attending the previous meeting together, replied: “Well, he just did. So there!”.

Earlier this week Mrs May insisted she was not out of touch with ordinary people because she opted to wear costly clothing.

Speaking during trip to Bahrain, the PM said: ‘’Look, I stood on the steps of Downing Street and said what I did about the importance of a country that works for everyone because that is what I have heard from people as I have gone around the country, as I have met people in a whole variety of circumstances.

‘’I believe it is important for politicians to get out and about and that’s exactly what I continue to do. It is important that we have a country that works for everyone.’’

Ms Morgan had expressed doubts about the fashion choice, insisting: ‘’My barometer is always: ‘How am I going to explain this in Loughborough market?’’’

The MP said the trousers had been ‘’noticed and discussed’’ in Tory circles. Mrs Morgan said: ‘’I don’t have leather trousers. I don’t think I’ve ever spent that much on anything apart from my wedding dress.’’