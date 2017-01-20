Theresa May sends ‘best wishes’ to McGuinness on retirement

Prime Minister Theresa May has paid tribute to Martin McGuniess after he announced his was quitting frontline politics.

Wishing the former deputy first minister “best wishes for his retirement”, Mrs May said: “Martin McGuinness served the people of Northern Ireland as deputy First Minister for nearly a decade.

“We recognise his work over many years securing a number of significant political agreements.

“He played a key role in moving the Republican movement towards a position of using peaceful and democratic means.

“We will all continue to work to make sure that the people of Northern Ireland are able to live freely and in peace.”