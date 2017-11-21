Theresa May urges fresh talks to resolve Stormont deadlock

Theresa May has called for fresh talks between the Northern Ireland parties to end the deadlock over power-sharing at Stormont.

Following talks in Downing Street with the leaders of the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Fein, she said she believed the differences between them were small and could be resolved.

She said both parties had reiterated their commitment to the restoration of devolution following the collapse of power-sharing in January.

“I believe that the differences between the parties, the issues that are still dividing them, are very small,” she said.

“I am not underestimating the challenges that lie ahead but I believe that a way forward can be found so agreement can be reached.

“I believe it is imperative the parties come back together next week for talks and that we resolve these differences.”